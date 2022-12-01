China’s Weibo users are opening up about their mild COVID experiences to criticize severe lockdowns

Many users said they wished they would have known about people's experiences with COVID earlier.

"I really want to know what it feels like," one user wrote. "I suggest that [China Central Television] directly make a special topic, interview hundreds of infected people of different ages, and let them speak directly!"

AD

Ai Miaomiaozhu/Weibo

Several people posted about how their mild COVID symptoms didn't justify strict lockdowns.

"It felt like I had no symptoms or just a small cold," one user wrote. "On the other hand, I was scared to death about what the domestic media was saying about it."

Inosuke942/Weibo

"I had tonsilitis with a 104 degree fever, which was just like my (COVID infection): I laid down for seven or eight days before I got out of bed, and I wasn't dead," another post said. "Anti-epidemic enthusiasts can take care of themselves. However you die, you're not likely to get hit and killed by a car if you can't go out and live your life."

Babababa/Weibo

Some users said that while they didn't have COVID and didn't want to know what it felt like, they had experienced both the emotional and economic toll of COVID lockdowns.