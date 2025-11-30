Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US, Ukraine officials meet ahead of critical week for peace talks

Nov 30, 2025, 5:21pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US and Ukrainian officials meet
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Reuters

US diplomats met with Ukrainian officials in Florida on Sunday to advance peace talks, kicking off a big week for negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year war.

Kyiv and its European allies have pushed for changes to a US-brokered peace proposal that favored Russia, and Sunday marked their last chance to lobby Washington before US special envoy Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow for talks on Monday.

But Russia may stick to its maximalist demands over territory and the downsizing of Ukraine’s military; Kyiv “remains concerned the US only has ears for Vladimir Putin,” Politico wrote.

The flurry of diplomacy comes just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed his chief of staff — and top negotiator — on Friday following a corruption scandal.

J.D. Capelouto
AD