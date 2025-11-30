India’s economy surges ahead

India’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter despite global economic turbulence.

The 8.2% year-on-year growth, in the face of Washington’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports, means India can retain its spot as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

India is “one of the few reliable bright spots for economic growth,” Bloomberg wrote. New Delhi has implemented consumer-friendly stimulus measures and is accelerating economic reforms.

But the International Monetary Fund has some reservations: It gave the country’s official statistics, which include GDP, a grade of C, the second-lowest, saying that the data the Indian government provided to the fund has “some shortcomings that somewhat hamper surveillance.”