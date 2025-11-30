HK aims to quell public anger over deadly fire

The death toll in last week’s massive apartment building fire in Hong Kong rose to 146 on Sunday, as mourners paid respect to the victims and authorities sought to quell public anger.

The fire, the city’s deadliest since 1948, spurred calls for investigations and accountability, but officials are sensitive to potential unrest after protests in 2019 led to a wide crackdown on dissent.

Police reportedly arrested a man who started a petition calling for answers over possible “regulatory failures” and accused him of sedition. Beijing warned “anti-China disruptors” against violating a national security law the Chinese government imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.

Officials are especially fearful of the tragedy ballooning into a large corruption scandal, experts said.