ChatGPT turns 3

The AI boom turned 3 on Sunday.

ChatGPT was rolled out as a “low-key research preview” on Nov. 30, 2022, and despite the technology’s relative infancy, it has already transformed the world economy, geopolitics, education, and the internet, becoming a defining force of our time.

ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI, is now a household name but is under intense pressure as rivals catch up technologically and investors question the industry’s mammoth data center spending.

Some, though, argue ChatGPT has a lasting edge by remaining the public’s favorite bot.

AI has built “a world that is perpetually waiting for a shoe to drop,” The Atlantic’s Charlie Warzel argued, creating a neverending state of anxiety among boosters and doomers alike.