Authorities probe motive in DC National Guard shooting

Authorities worked to piece together why an Afghan man who once worked with the US government allegedly shot two National Guard members, one fatally.

The Homeland Security secretary said Sunday the suspect was likely “radicalized” in the US.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, previously served in an elite counterterrorism unit operated by the CIA during the war in Afghanistan; he arrived in the US in 2021 and was granted asylum this spring.

The Trump administration escalated its immigration crackdown after Wednesday’s shooting in Washington.

Officials halted immigration cases for Afghans and all pending asylum cases, and vowed to reexamine swaths of green cards.

But collective punishment of Afghan refugees “won’t make America safer,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board argued.