Why no one wants to host the Olympics

Karina Tsui /

The 2030 Winter Olympics will likely take place in the French Alps, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Thursday, with Salt Lake City as the lone bidder to host the 2034 games.

The IOC was left with few options after favored 2030 contender Sapporo in Japan withdrew from the usually-competitive bid over investigations into bribery linked to preparations of the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. A bid to bring the 2030 Winter games to British Columbia also fell through when the province voted against funding it last year.

Fewer nations are now enthused about hosting the Olympics given the challenges of climate change, the potential for corruption scandals, and the prohibitively high infrastructure costs.