ChatGPT turns 1 today: Here’s how it made AI mainstream

J.D. Capelouto /

ChatGPT launched one year ago Thursday, changing the way we think about and interact with artificial intelligence.

The ease of using the OpenAI chatbot as a consumer-facing tool led to an “arms race” among the tech giants to quickly roll out competitor bots, brought terms like “large language model” into the mainstream, and sparked calls for AI development to slow down and think about how the tech could be used in harmful or biased ways.