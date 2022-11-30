Republicans are sounding bullish on Ukraine funding — but there's one big catch

REUTERS/Pol Namer

Republican senators are sounding optimistic about the prospect of a large Ukraine assistance package passing in the upper chamber before the end of the year.

“We were all in agreement that the funding needs to be done in order to persuade [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that a strategy to just sit this out and try to outlast everybody is not going to work,” Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Semafor. He spoke Wednesday afternoon following a closed-door briefing with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Ukraine assistance.

Risch was complimentary of Sullivan’s briefing, which included other senators leading national security and appropriations committees.

“We don’t always get good briefings. This was a good one,” he told Semafor. “We’re all on the same page.”

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told reporters that Ukraine funding would be included in an omnibus package if a deal is reached and predicted it would be a “solid number.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. also told PBS’ Lisa Desjardins that he supports the full White House request of nearly $38 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and believes there are the votes to pass it.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio also said the Senate had a good chance of passing the assistance and suggested the final number may well be higher than the White House’s request.

“Last time, we increased the amount,” he said, adding that it’s “not the time to pull back.”



