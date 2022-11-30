Prince William’s godmother resigned from royal duties after grilling a guest about where she was “really” from
Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, who also served as the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, stepped down from her royal duties on Wednesday, after interrogating a Black charity founder about where she was "really" from.
Ngozi Fulani, the British CEO of Sistah_Space — a charity that provides services to African and Caribbean victims of domestic and sexual abuse — was attending a royal function organized by the Queen Consort on Tuesday.
In a tweet, she later recounted her exchange with a royal aide who apparently moved Fulani's hair aside to review her name tag and then repeatedly questioned her about where she "really" came from, despite Fulani insisting she was born and raised in Britain.
According to Fulani, the aide asked her:
"What part of Africa are you from?"
"What nationality are you?"
"But where do you really come, where do your people come from?"
Fulani said that she was “totally stunned” by the line of questioning.
The BBC later reported that the employee in question was 83-year-old Hussey, a trusted figure of the royal household who had served as Queen Elizabeth II’s court lady and was now involved in hosting events at Buckingham Palace.
An eyewitness at the royal event told the BBC that remarks were “offensive, racist and unwelcoming”.
In a statement to news outlets, Buckingham Palace said:
We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes. In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.
This isn’t the first time the royal palace has been accused of being “out of touch” with race and identity.
Documents retrieved by the Guardian revealed that the royal family had a history of banning ethnic minorities from office roles, dating back to the 1960s.
In last year's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, who is half Black and married to Prince Harry, said that a member of the royal family made a comment about the possible skin color of her unborn child when she was pregnant with Archie.