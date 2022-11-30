Prince William’s godmother resigned from royal duties after grilling a guest about where she was “really” from

Ngozi Fulani, the British CEO of Sistah_Space — a charity that provides services to African and Caribbean victims of domestic and sexual abuse — was attending a royal function organized by the Queen Consort on Tuesday.

In a tweet, she later recounted her exchange with a royal aide who apparently moved Fulani's hair aside to review her name tag and then repeatedly questioned her about where she "really" came from, despite Fulani insisting she was born and raised in Britain.

According to Fulani, the aide asked her:

"What part of Africa are you from?"

"What nationality are you?"

"But where do you really come, where do your people come from?"

Fulani said that she was “totally stunned” by the line of questioning.

The BBC later reported that the employee in question was 83-year-old Hussey, a trusted figure of the royal household who had served as Queen Elizabeth II’s court lady and was now involved in hosting events at Buckingham Palace.

An eyewitness at the royal event told the BBC that remarks were “offensive, racist and unwelcoming”.