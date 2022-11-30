An Iranian man celebrating the soccer team's loss was reportedly killed by security forces

After the Iranian team's defeat and subsequent elimination from the men's World Cup on Tuesday, anti-government protesters across Iran took to the streets to celebrate the outcome, with many seeing it as a blow against the regime.

According to local reports, security forces began firing at protesters in several cities including Bandar Anzali. Samak was allegedly in his car, honking to celebrate the team's defeat, when he was killed in the crackdown, the UK-based news channel Iran International reported. Semafor has been unable to independently confirm Samak's death.

Activists shared a screenshot purporting to show an Instagram story that Samak had uploaded hours before his death. The story asked for people not to fret over whether the Iranian soccer team would sing the national anthem, but urged people to keep on protesting.

"Tonight, regardless of any event or the end result, let's just be together," the post said, as seen on the screenshot shared by activists.