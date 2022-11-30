Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96

Jiang died in Shanghai after suffering from leukemia and multiple organ failure, according to a statement released by CCTV. He is survived by his wife, his two sons, and two grandchildren.

The former leader, who served as head of China's ruling Communist Party from 1989 to 2002, was initially viewed as a weak compromise choice but his time in office was marked by the country's massive transformation.

Jiang embraced private enterprise and led China into the World Trade Organization, cementing the Communist Party's hold over the nation. He also oversaw the period where China regained sovereignty over Hong Kong in 1997, and won a bid to host the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Unlike his successors, Jiang was known for his exuberant and extraverted personality. He openly declared his love for Hollywood films and famously recited Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address in English before foreign dignitaries.

On Wednesday, Chinese state media praised Jiang as a "great revolutionist" and "an outstanding leader with high prestige."