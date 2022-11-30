Tributes roll in for Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie with people sharing personal stories about her music's influence

Christine McVie, the keyboardist and vocalist of the iconic British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79, the band announced on Wednesday.

The beloved musician died peacefully after a brief illness, her family said.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," Fleetwood Mac said.