Elon Musk says his brain implant company Neuralink could start human tests in 6 months

Brain-computer interface technology decodes a user's brain signals — detected through an implant — to control an external device. The tech could eventually be a crucial tool for assisting people with neurological disabilities.

Neuralink has been testing its tech for several years, and last year released a video showing a monkey playing a digital ping-pong-like game with its mind.

Other companies, including Synchron Inc. and Blackrock Neurotech, have already been testing brain implants on humans.

Synchron's brain implant was the first to receive FDA approval for permanent implantation in human trials.

"What we have figured out is how to get into the brain without doing invasive brain surgery and having a fully implantable wireless system," Synchron CEO Tom Oxley recently told Semafor.