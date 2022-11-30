Apple’s Chinese dream is over

Apple’s relationship with China was one of the biggest bets in the history of the technology business, and it turned Apple into one of the largest and most-admired companies in the world. Its end will threaten Apple’s decade-plus dominance.

Under the leadership of Tim Cook, Apple has added nearly $2 trillion to its revenues by taking advantage of China’s invitation. Credit for Apple’s growth also goes to Terry Gou, founder of its most important contract manufacturer, the Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn. And there are countless other Taiwanese firms that have helped build out the supply chain for Apple and other companies in China.

The consumer products that Apple made in China it changed the way we all live. But both Chinese and American tech figures have been thinking for years about what to do when the party’s over.

The reasons are political and practical. China learned from the influx of technology companies, and now challenges the United States in everything from hypersonic missiles and semiconductors to artificial intelligence, contributing to the national security competition between the countries.

China is also no longer cheap. Wages have skyrocketed, with the average factory worker making $6 per hour on average in 2020, up from less than a dollar in 2006. The average wage of a Chinese factory worker will very soon surpass the U.S. federal minimum wage. For comparison, the average rate for a Mexican factory worker has stayed stagnant at $2 per hour.

So far, Apple has simply paid those rising labor costs out of its huge profit margins and its ability to ruthlessly cut costs. Apple has already moved some iPhone manufacturing to India and Vietnam, but it’s important to understand the difference between the production of electronics and the development of them. You could move all iPhone production out of China, but Apple would still need China in order to develop new generations of products.

Making a new iPhone requires running back and forth between component suppliers and contract manufacturers, hand-carrying parts multiple times a day to get products to market before holiday season. Every hour is crucial. Each of the thousands of component suppliers require a backup supplier. There are backups to the backups — each thoroughly vetted by Apple, down to the supplier’s financial health.

If any company can make the monumental shift away from China, it’s Apple. Its robust supply chain is the reason it was able to keep output going after the 2011 flooding in Thailand disrupted component makers. And it's why Apple saw only minor product shortages during the height of the pandemic. The chip shortage that crippled Detroit automakers was a blip for Apple’s customers.

But it will cost billions and take years.

The biggest question is whether it will be the same Apple when the process is over. Will the new Apple be stronger and even more resilient? Or will it be unable to recreate the magic of China’s boom years?