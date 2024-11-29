Why Chinese brands like Shein and Temu will dominate Black Friday

Chinese e-commerce giants Shein and Temu are expected to dominate this year’s Black Friday shopping holiday.

The two companies saw sales jump in the first half of November, while shoppers spent slightly less at major US retailers compared to the same period last year, in the first decline of the kind since 2017. A few brands appeared to buck the trend: Abercrombie and Fitch, for example, and Victoria’s Secret, likely stemming from good marketing and the popularity of the underwear brand’s fashion show.

The Chinese brands are also outspending their US rivals on online marketing, buying ad space on search engines to target consumers that look up terms like “Walmart Black Friday deals” or “Kohl’s Black Friday,” Reuters reported.