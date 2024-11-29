UK Parliament votes to support assisted dying bill

British lawmakers voted to support an assisted dying bill on Friday, giving terminally ill adults the ability to end their own life.

The law would require patients to be expected to die naturally within six months and have the mental capacity to choose how they end their life, subject to “tough” safeguards, The Guardian reported.

Lawmakers were free to vote with their consciences, rather than along party lines, and the bill passed 330 to 275 in support. However, it will also have to pass through the House of Lords, where it will likely face significant scrutiny.

A similar bill was overwhelmingly defeated in 2015, but public opinion and the makeup of Parliament has since shifted.