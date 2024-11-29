Standard Chartered weighs Africa exits

Standard Chartered is considering divesting from its wealth management and retail banking units in Botswana, Zambia and Uganda.

The lender on Wednesday disclosed that it was mulling the move as part of a plan to free up cash amid an extensive restructuring of its business.

If undertaken, the company said it would focus its resources in the three countries on “serving the cross-border needs of global corporate and financial institution clients.”

On Wednesday, Nigeria’s Access Bank also announced it had completed the acquisition of Standard Chartered’s subsidiaries in Angola and Sierra Leone.