Seoul government organizes matchmaking event to boost birth rate

The first government-led matchmaking effort in Seoul to boost birth rates was marginally successful.

More than 3,200 singles applied to be paired up by the city’s municipal government, and 100 were chosen for a mass blind date. A total of 27 couples were ultimately matched and given a $225 dating package comprised of meal vouchers and tickets.

South Korea has tried a wide range of unorthodox methods to reverse its demographic challenges: In August, Buddhist monks hosted a matchmaking event.

Officials received some good news on Wednesday, as new monthly data showed the highest year-on-year increase in births in South Korea in almost 14 years.