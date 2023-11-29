US charges Indian man for attempting to murder a Sikh activist

Karina Tsui /

U.S. prosecutors charged an Indian national for allegedly plotting to assassinate a New York-based Sikh separatist leader and vocal critic of India at the direction of an Indian government official.

Prosecutors alleged that Nikhil Gupta, 52, was involved in a failed murder-for-hire plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S. citizen who has called for an independent Sikh territory separate from the northern Indian state of Punjab.

The assassination plot was directed from India by a government agency employee who has described himself as a “senior field officer” with intelligence responsibilities, the indictment alleged. Gupta was detained on June 30 in the Czech Republic, at around the same time as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to Washington.

The indictment heightens scrutiny around India’s transnational repression efforts, and comes two months after Canada accused the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia.