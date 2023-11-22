Is India increasingly engaged in transnational repression?

Diego Mendoza /

New reports suggest India’s transnational repression efforts may be more pervasive than previously thought.

The Financial Times on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources, reported that U.S. authorities thwarted a conspiracy to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil and issued a warning to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his high-profile visit to Washington earlier this year. The Intercept on Wednesday, citing leaked Pakistani intelligence reports, suggested a pattern of India targeting Sikh and Kashmiri activists in Pakistan.

The reports come two months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shocking accusation that India’s government was involved in orchestrating the assassination of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia, sparking a diplomatic crisis between Ottawa and Delhi.

The Modi government has repeatedly denied all claims of operations to target dissidents abroad.