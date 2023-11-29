November was Russia’s worst month for casualties since the war began, UK says

J.D. Capelouto /

Russia suffered its highest number of casualties per day in November since the start of its war with Ukraine, UK defense officials said, citing Ukrainian data.

An average of 931 Russian troops were killed or wounded per day this month, the UK Ministry of Defence said, noting that it was unable to independently verify the numbers. The apparent uptick in casualties comes as the war reaches an impasse at the start of a grueling winter, and as much of the world’s attention shifts to conflict in the Middle East.