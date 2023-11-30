Henry Kissinger dies at 100

A Jewish immigrant who fled Nazi Germany, Kissinger arrived in the U.S. in 1938 and was eventually naturalized in 1943. Powered with a sharp intellect, he graduated from Harvard University before becoming faculty there, and eventually climbing his way into Washington’s political circle.

AD

Hailed as perhaps the most powerful statesman in American history, Kissinger advised 12 administrations on foreign policy, serving as Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

He became an internationally renowned political figure for his work in navigating much of the tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, at times taking unprecedented steps that critics say valued political ideology and allegiances over human rights.

Many historians say that his relentless support of U.S.-backed regimes in places like Iran and Cambodia ultimately contributed to political destabilization that would fuel years of conflict in the regions.

AD

For helping negotiate the end of the Vietnam War, both he and Le Duc Tho, his Vietnamese counterpart, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Tho famously refused to accept the award, saying that peace in Vietnam was not yet a reality.

Kissinger was instrumental in helping normalize relations with China, and in the last year of his life continued to travel to China as tensions between Beijing and Washington flared in recent months.

His work in mediating a resolution between Israel and Arab countries in the Yom Kippur war helped coin the term “shuttle diplomacy,” reaffirming the U.S. as a strategic mediator in the Middle East.

AD

Kissinger also wrote two massive memoirs that defended many of his actions taken during the Cold War. While working in consulting firms, he became a frequent commentator on international affairs, often appearing on primetime panels to discuss U.S. foreign policy.