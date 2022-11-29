Watch China launch three astronauts to Tiangong space station

China launched three astronauts on the Shenzhou 15 spaceship en route to the Tiangong space station on Tuesday. The launch marks a new era in the space race, with China now operating an independent, fully-functional space station.

The three men aboard are among China's most senior astronauts. Captain Fei Junlong, 57, was the commander on China's second human spaceflight more than 17 years ago.

The crew is expected to stay in orbit for several months and will return to earth in May after being replaced by a different crew, according to state media.

Chinese officials said they are open to collaboration with other space missions and extended an invitation to foreign astronauts.