U.S. Senate votes to codify same-sex and interracial marriage protections

The measure passed by a vote of 61-36, with 12 Republican senators joining Democrats to support it. It was expected to pass after clearing a procedural vote this week.

Republicans proposed several amendments to the bill before the final vote, but they were rejected.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming who voted in favor of the measure, told Semafor before the vote that she's "just hopeful that we are reminded about the founding of our country."

"Yes, it was founded by religious people but they recognized that we had to tolerate each other in order to be one nation," Lummis said.