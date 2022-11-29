SBF says he secretly donated to Republicans as much as Democrats

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the crypto currency exchange service FTX, revealed in a new interview that he donated "about the same amount of money" to both Democrats and Republicans but that the donations to Republicans was "dark money."

Using a loophole in the Citizens United Supreme Court ruling, Bankman-Fried said, "All my Republic donations were dark." He said he didn't disclose those donations because "liberal" reporters would "freak the fuck out."

(Bankman-Fried is also an investor in Semafor.)

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.