Chinese authorities clamp down on protesters

The crackdown on protesters marks a turning point in the largest civil disobedience movement China has seen since Xi Jinping took office a decade ago.

While small-scale protests are not out of the ordinary, demonstrations that span cities across China and transcend the country's Great Firewall online are extremely rare.

Videos over the past few days — that Semafor could not independently verify — have showed police exercising some restraint, standing on the sidelines as protesters led vigils and chants.

But the tone of the protests quickly changed. In cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Hangzhou, police patrol has visibly increased, according to multiple reports.

Posts on social media showed authorities occupying areas where demonstrations took place. In these, security officials appeared to check mobile devices for foreign apps, such as Telegram.

In a video on Twitter, a woman appeared to be forcibly taken away by several police officers in front of an upscale mall in Hangzhou.