Zelenskyy’s powerful chief of staff resigns amid corruption probe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday announced the resignation of his powerful chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, just hours after anti-corruption officials raided Yermak’s home and offices.

His departure comes amid a $100 million embezzlement scandal that has ensnared members of Zelenskyy’s inner circle, deepening pressure on the president to take more accountability; he has fired two ministers and there is an arrest warrant out for his former business partner.

One of Zelenskyy’s closest allies, Yermak has been a central figure in Ukraine’s negotiating team at peace talks with Washington. His resignation throws a wrench into Kyiv’s already tense upcoming negotiations with the US, centered around a White House peace plan that was revised after being criticized as Russia’s wishlist.