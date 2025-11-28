Trump pledges to pause migration after DC attack

US President Donald Trump pledged to pause migration from developing nations in response to the shooting of National Guard members in Washington, DC.

One of the two soldiers attacked has died, and the suspect behind the incident — identified as an Afghan refugee — was wounded. Trump, in a post to his Truth Social network, railed against immigration and called for “REVERSE MIGRATION.” His administration will also review all permanent residency applications by nationals hailing from 19 countries of concern, including Afghanistan.

The New York Times noted that anti-immigration rhetoric has gained traction on the right following Wednesday’s shooting, with Trump tying the attack to purported problems involving Somali refugees and a Republican senator calling for potential Muslim migrants to be banned.