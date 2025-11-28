Events Email Briefings
Trump pledges to pause migration after DC attack

Nov 28, 2025, 5:57am EST
The body of slain West Virginia National Guard member Beckstrom transferred from Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Craig Hudson/Reuters

US President Donald Trump pledged to pause migration from developing nations in response to the shooting of National Guard members in Washington, DC.

One of the two soldiers attacked has died, and the suspect behind the incident — identified as an Afghan refugee — was wounded. Trump, in a post to his Truth Social network, railed against immigration and called for “REVERSE MIGRATION.” His administration will also review all permanent residency applications by nationals hailing from 19 countries of concern, including Afghanistan.

The New York Times noted that anti-immigration rhetoric has gained traction on the right following Wednesday’s shooting, with Trump tying the attack to purported problems involving Somali refugees and a Republican senator calling for potential Muslim migrants to be banned.

A chart showing the largest migrant groups in the US by country of origin.
Prashant Rao
