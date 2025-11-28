Trump pledges land operations in Venezuela to start ‘very soon’

US President Donald Trump said his country will “very soon” take military action on land targeting alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers, in what would be a major escalation of Washington’s operations in the region.

The Trump administration has for weeks struck boats and killed dozens off the coast of Venezuela, arguing the campaign was stopping narcotics from being ferried to the US. However, Washington’s firepower in the region — including the world’s biggest aircraft carrier — far outweighs what is needed for anti-drug efforts, experts say, fueling speculation that Trump may be looking to oust Venezuela’s regime. In response to a potential US strike, numerous international airlines cancelled flights to the South American country.