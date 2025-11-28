South Africa condemns Trump’s G20 ban as ‘punitive’

South Africa hit back at US President Donald Trump’s decision to exclude the country from next year’s G20 summit following his repeated false claims that Pretoria is conducting a “genocide” against its white minority. It’s the latest sign of fraying bilateral ties between Washington and Africa’s biggest economy.

“President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He called the US decision “regrettable” while urging other G20 members to work “in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing.”

Trump said next year’s summit — due to be hosted at a resort he owns — would be invite only, prompting concerns among the bloc’s members that only those friendly with him could attend. On Thursday, Germany’s chancellor said he would seek to persuade Trump to reverse his decision to bar South Africa, while Ramaphosa’s spokesperson told Reuters that “a lot” of G20 members had sent Pretoria private messages of support, without identifying specific countries.