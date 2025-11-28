Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

South Africa condemns Trump’s G20 ban as ‘punitive’

Nov 28, 2025, 8:15am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters.

South Africa hit back at US President Donald Trump’s decision to exclude the country from next year’s G20 summit following his repeated false claims that Pretoria is conducting a “genocide” against its white minority. It’s the latest sign of fraying bilateral ties between Washington and Africa’s biggest economy.

“President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He called the US decision “regrettable” while urging other G20 members to work “in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing.”

Trump said next year’s summit — due to be hosted at a resort he owns — would be invite only, prompting concerns among the bloc’s members that only those friendly with him could attend. On Thursday, Germany’s chancellor said he would seek to persuade Trump to reverse his decision to bar South Africa, while Ramaphosa’s spokesperson told Reuters that “a lot” of G20 members had sent Pretoria private messages of support, without identifying specific countries.

Preeti Jha
AD