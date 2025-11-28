Israeli authorities investigate West Bank killings

Israeli authorities were investigating soldiers in the West Bank over the killing of two people who appeared to be surrendering, raising tensions there even as the country pummeled Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

The West Bank incident, documented by video footage, involved Israeli troops appearing to usher two people into a building before gunshots were heard and one of the men was seen collapsing; Israel said the men were “wanted individuals,” and had thrown explosives. The West Bank has in recent days seen unrest which European nations said risked undermining a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. Despite the truce, Israeli forces carried out artillery attacks in the enclave, Al Jazeera reported, alongside deadly strikes in Syria, and against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.