Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

General named new Guinea-Bissau leader after coup

Nov 28, 2025, 8:14am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Guinea Bissau Army General Horta N’Tam.
Patrick Meinhardt/AFP via Getty Images

General Horta N’Tam was sworn in as Guinea-Bissau’s new leader, a day after army officers deposed the president in the country’s ninth coup or attempted takeover in five decades.

N’Tam, previously head of the presidential guard, has been named the transitional president for a period of one year. He replaces President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who was briefly detained after the West African country’s disputed presidential election days earlier. Embaló, who fled to neighboring Senegal after his release, had claimed victory in the poll, as did his closest rival Fernando Dias. Some have questioned whether the military takeover was staged for Embaló to block the election result, which was due to be announced on Thursday.

At his swearing-in ceremony in the capital Bissau, N’Tam pledged to combat corruption and drug trafficking. “In this fight, the army’s actions to restore security and national order require the cooperation of all Guineans,” he said.

Preeti Jha
AD