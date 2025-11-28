General named new Guinea-Bissau leader after coup

General Horta N’Tam was sworn in as Guinea-Bissau’s new leader, a day after army officers deposed the president in the country’s ninth coup or attempted takeover in five decades.

N’Tam, previously head of the presidential guard, has been named the transitional president for a period of one year. He replaces President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who was briefly detained after the West African country’s disputed presidential election days earlier. Embaló, who fled to neighboring Senegal after his release, had claimed victory in the poll, as did his closest rival Fernando Dias. Some have questioned whether the military takeover was staged for Embaló to block the election result, which was due to be announced on Thursday.

At his swearing-in ceremony in the capital Bissau, N’Tam pledged to combat corruption and drug trafficking. “In this fight, the army’s actions to restore security and national order require the cooperation of all Guineans,” he said.