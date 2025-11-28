Floods hammer South and Southeast Asian nations

Flooding across South and Southeast Asia claimed more than 300 lives, with authorities warning that further severe weather is due.

Some 250 people have died in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand as monsoon rains combined with what scientists said were more intense storms resulting from climate change: One woman in West Sumatra told AFP of flood waters at chest level, Aceh saw mud envelop cars, and a Thai city’s morgue has exceeded capacity. Sri Lanka, too, has been badly hit and while officials in Southeast Asia voiced optimism that rainfall would lessen in the coming days, authorities in Colombo warned that a cyclone lashing the country was expected to keep moving along its coast today.