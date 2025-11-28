Events Email Briefings
Canada approves new pipeline to expand oil exports

Nov 28, 2025, 6:13am EST
Canada’s PM Carney makes an energy-related announcement.
Todd Korol/Reuters

Canada approved a new pipeline to expand the country’s Pacific oil exports, part of efforts to reduce its trade dependency on the US.

The decision — which comes amid a broader reversal of Ottawa’s climate agenda — follows US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canadian imports, the vast majority of which head south across the border, including 91% of its oil.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to double non-US exports within the next decade, a decision that is pushing Ottawa closer to China and India despite recent tensions with the two Asian giants, The Washington Post reported. “This is not a transition,” the Canadian government wrote in its latest budget proposal, “it is a rupture.”

A chart showing Canada’s main export destinations.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
