US and China release detained citizens in rare prisoner swap

Beijing and Washington traded three prisoners apiece while the US lowered its travel advisory for China, rare positive news involving the superpower rivals.

The trio of Americans held by Beijing were detained on drug and espionage charges, but Washington argued they were wrongfully imprisoned. No details were released on the Chinese nationals being freed.

The US State Department, meanwhile, removed a “D” notice — used to indicate the risk of wrongful detention — from its travel advisory on China, and a spokesperson told The Hill that no Americans fit that designation in China any longer.