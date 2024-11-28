Trump and Mexican president offer different accounts of talks on migration

US President-elect Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered seemingly contradictory accounts of their telephone conversation on the subject of migration.

“She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border,” Trump claimed in a post online after the talks, prompting Sheinbaum to write: ”We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.″

The conversation came after Trump’s pledges to ramp up tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China earlier this week, a move Sheinbaum warned could destroy 400,000 US jobs.