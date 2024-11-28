Nigeria’s president seeks stronger France ties with visit

Nigeria’s President Bola Tiinubu on Thursday began a state visit to France aimed at “strengthening political, economic and cultural relations” with the country.

Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to discuss finance, solid minerals, trade, and investments during the three-day visit, Nigeria’s presidency said.

“The France-Nigeria Business forum is so important and trade and investment has been integral to this partnership,” Tinubu said in a joint press conference with Macron. “We’ve been working on stabilizing the security system in Nigeria,” he said, while inviting French investors to consider doing business in his country.