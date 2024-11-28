Israel, Hezbollah accuse each other of violating ceasefire terms

Both Israel and Hezbollah on Thursday accused each other of violating a ceasefire deal agreed on the day before to end more than a year of fighting.

Israel said it opened fire on ”suspects″ with vehicles arriving at areas in the southern zone of Lebanon, Reuters reported, while Hezbollah accused Israeli forces of attacking people returning to the border villages.

The areas where renewed fighting was reported lie within 2 km of the border between Lebanon and Israel.

The 60-day truce was brokered by the US and France on Wednesday, and was described by President Joe Biden as “designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities” 14 months into the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned Wednesday that his forces would resume fighting if Hezbollah violated the agreement’s terms, and the accusations of violating the deal illustrated the fragility of peace in the region.