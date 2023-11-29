The Senate could be headed for a game of chicken over the border

Senate Democrats are barreling ahead with a vote next week on President Biden’s aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, setting up a clash over border policy.

“Just like the Biden administration, our caucus feels strongly that the bills should be together,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the Capitol on Tuesday. “We hope to have a vote next week.”

Republicans have said they won’t back Biden’s national security package, which also includes additional funding for border enforcement, unless it includes major policy changes to the federal asylum system aimed at stemming the flow of migrants into the U.S.

While talks over a potential border deal have shown signs of progress in recent days, some negotiators have voiced doubts about the possibility of an agreement as discussions have crossed into thornier issues.

“I certainly fear that [Republicans] are having a hard time taking yes for an answer,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., one of the Democratic negotiators, told reporters. “We’ve made a bunch of very meaningful proposals that are outside of the traditional Democratic comfort zone.”

Schumer’s comments Tuesday appeared aimed at creating a deadline for a deal, but could also result in a game of chicken between the two sides if one can’t be reached.

“Republicans are making it difficult, but we’re going to keep at it,” he said.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., a GOP negotiator, warned that if Schumer does bring a national security bill to the floor without a border deal, Republicans had enough votes to filibuster it. “And we probably have to do that to demonstrate to Democrats who may be wondering the resolve among Republicans on this issue,” he told reporters.