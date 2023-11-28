All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India

The 41 men became stuck after a landslide blockaded the tunnel’s exit on Nov. 12. Authorities had been supplying them with oxygen, food, and water while rescuers tried to drill through.

The workers were evacuated through a series of three-foot wide pipes that were laid through the debris. They were to be rolled out on stretchers, and receive medical attention at a field hospital that has been established nearby.

A panel of experts investigating the collapse found that the tunnel had no emergency exit installed, and was built through a geological fault.

Rescue efforts have been beset by issues: Loose rocks, rubble, and dirt have made it challenging to drill through the blockage, and a drilling machine brought in by emergency crews broke down late last week.

More than 197 feet of rubble separated emergency workers from the construction team.