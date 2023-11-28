How Germany’s historical guilt is affecting Palestinians

Diego Mendoza /

Journalists, academics, and recent op-eds are highlighting how Germany’s complicated historical relationship with Jewish people and Israel is eclipsing Palestinian voices in the country. An American writer on Tuesday claimed that a German university rescinded its invite for him to give the keynote address at a conference, citing his apparent “pro-Palestine posts on social media.”

The German government is also mulling measures to restrict criticism of Israel, with the parliament debating new proposals that would require refugees and asylum seekers to commit to Israel’s right to exist as a condition of acquiring citizenship.