Diseases could kill more Gazans than bombs, WHO warns

Karina Tsui /

More people in Gaza will die from “disease than from bombardment” if the deteriorating health system isn’t fixed, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday.

Nearly 2 million displaced Palestinians in overcrowded conditions are without access to medicines, vaccines, clean water and food, leading to a high risk of gastrointestinal diseases and respiratory infections.

The WHO has recorded more than 44,000 cases of diarrhea and 70,000 acute respiratory infections in Gaza, though actual figures may be significantly higher.