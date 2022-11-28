noscript
newsEast Asia

Zero-COVID protests send global markets downwards

Title iconThe News

Protests against China’s zero-COVID policies caused global markets to sink on Monday as fears mounted over demand for oil and supply chain disruptions in the world’s second-largest economy.

Passersby are silhouetted as they walk past in front of an electric stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan
REUTERS/Issei Kato
Title iconKnow More

The price of oil sank to its lowest level this year, as markets reacted to the possibility that demand for crude in China could fall as a result of the protests, Reuters reports. Crude oil prices stood at $74 per barrel early Monday.

Global markets also recorded lower share prices. NASDAQ fell by 0.52%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.03%. Share prices declined for Chinese businesses that trade in the U.S. too: Alibaba Group plunged 3.41%.

Apple’s shares fell 1.96% before markets opened Monday, due in large part to worker unrest at a manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou. The hub, which is responsible for manufacturing Apple’s popular iPhone Pros, is expected to see a significant drop in production as a result of worker shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns. Tesla, similarly, was down 0.19% before the start of trading.

Title iconStep Back

Protesters in China are pushing back against the country’s strict zero-COVID restrictions, which have been among the tightest in the world.

The demonstrations, which have erupted nationwide, were triggered by a fire in the western city of Urumqi in Xinjiang, which reportedly killed 10 people. Lockdown measures interfered with rescue teams that responded to the scene.

