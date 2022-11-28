Zero-COVID protests send global markets downwards

The price of oil sank to its lowest level this year, as markets reacted to the possibility that demand for crude in China could fall as a result of the protests, Reuters reports. Crude oil prices stood at $74 per barrel early Monday.

Global markets also recorded lower share prices. NASDAQ fell by 0.52%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.03%. Share prices declined for Chinese businesses that trade in the U.S. too: Alibaba Group plunged 3.41%.

Apple’s shares fell 1.96% before markets opened Monday, due in large part to worker unrest at a manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou. The hub, which is responsible for manufacturing Apple’s popular iPhone Pros, is expected to see a significant drop in production as a result of worker shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns. Tesla, similarly, was down 0.19% before the start of trading.