Uyghurs in Xinjiang protest from the sidelines as fear of detention camps looms

Protesters in China are expressing solidarity with victims of the fire in Xinjiang's capital city of Urumqi by chanting, "We are all Xinjiang."

But as some have pointed out, Uyghur Muslims — an ethnic minority in Xinjiang — are largely absent from the demonstrations because of the fear of repercussions.

Still, Uyghur people are taking to social media to express their frustration with zero-COVID policies, with many sharing firsthand experiences about life under strict lockdowns.