The conservative attacks on Jack Smith are just starting

U.S. Department of Justice

If you talk to any of Jack Smith's former colleagues, they'll tell you two things about the longtime prosecutor now tasked with investigating former president Donald Trump.

First, he’s used to working in the political spotlight.

Second, he handles it by tuning out the attention.

“He’s just going to come in, his head is going to be down, he’s not going to pay attention to the noise and all the politics,” said Colleen Kavanaugh, who worked with Smith on the high-profile prosecution of a gang member who killed two police officers while at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Smith, who up until recently was a war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, is already facing attacks from the right—Trump alone has blasted out criticism of him on Truth Social 20 separate times. In his latest broadside, the former president called Smith a “highly partisan Trump hater.”

AD

The former president’s conservative media allies have also suggested Smith may be politically biased based on his wife’s history of donating to Democrats, as well as her work producing a documentary about Michelle Obama.

There are no records of Smith himself making political contributions and those who know him described him as apolitical.

“It’s his wife. It’s not him,” said Alan Vinegrad, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “To automatically attribute one to the other doesn’t seem appropriate.”

Kelly Currie, a former federal prosecutor who also worked with Smith in the Eastern District, said he wasn’t politically motivated “at all.” He added that Smith is prepared for the role of special counsel thanks to his experience leading the DOJ’s Public Integrity section, where he oversaw cases involving high-profile politicians from both parties, including Bob McDonnell, the Republican former governor of Virginia, and John Edwards, the former Democratic vice presidential hopeful.

“You just understand that you’re going to be under more scrutiny and the scrutiny is not going to bother Jack,” Currie said. “That scrutiny is going to run off his back like water off a duck.”

AD

Smith is overseeing investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and aspects of the Jan. 6 insurrection criminal inquiry, and the decision on whether to move forward with charges against Trump or any of his allies will ultimately fall to him.

“Jack was born to quarterback big cases,” Kavanaugh said. “That doesn’t always mean even charging a case, right? It’s just following the evidence until you have all of the information in order to make decisions and evaluate the law and the evidence together.”