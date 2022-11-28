China state media asks for 'patience, care, and love' while ignoring protests

People's Daily — the mouthpiece of the Communist Party — dedicated its front page to an article headlined, "Firm confidence allows for the solid control and prevention of the epidemic."

The article acknowledged that authorities had to do a better job of communication and providing resources like food to those under lockdown, but the author noted that the only way to move forward from the pandemic was to adhere to the zero-COVID protocols that protesters have been criticizing.

State broadcaster CCTV's flagship news show Xinwen Lianbo took 30 minutes before it began a "Short Comments" segment dedicated to interviewing citizens across the country who had received food and medications from lockdown authorities. The anchors then explained to viewers why following zero-COVID guidelines was essential "in the face of complex, arduous, and repetitive struggles."

"As long as everyone unites their hearts and minds to build a strong barrier to epidemic prevention and control, we will surely be able to ushered in the ultimate victory," the anchor said.

AD

State news agency Xinhua, meanwhile, ran an article under the headline, "Anti-epidemic requires patience, care, and love." The writer did not mention the protests and instead focused on available psychological counseling services for those under lockdown.