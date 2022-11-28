World's largest active volcano erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

The volcano, which is located on Hawaii’s Big Island, began spewing ash late Sunday.

It was the first eruption at Mauna Loa since 1984, and follows geological unrest around the volcano that began earlier this year.

The U.S. Geological Survey issued a red-level "warning" alert about Mauna Loa, its highest classification, warning of ash accumulation on Big Island and surrounding areas.

Lava flows are presently contained and do not threaten communities downhill from the volcano as the eruption is localized around Mauna Loa’s summit, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said. But it warned that lava flows could change rapidly as the eruption progresses.