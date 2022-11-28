How the Chinese diaspora is reacting to the zero-COVID protests

China Daily and Global Times, which are both English-language mouthpieces of the Chinese Communist Party covering international issues, did not have coverage of the protests on their homepages Monday.

China Daily reported on the government's claims that COVID-19 measures did not affect the response to the fire in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital. Global Times featured a story stating that Urumqi is stepping up the "resumption of normal life."

Groups like the Qiao Collective, which describes itself as a "diaspora Chinese media collective challenging imperialism," defended China's COVID policies and criticized Western media's coverage of the protests.

Other Chinese pundits have reportedly framed the protests as driven by "external forces."