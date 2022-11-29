The White House sticks with a low-key message on China's protests

Tyrone Siu / Reuters

The Biden administration is offering a measured response so far to the outbreak of rare protests across China, expressing general support for peaceful demonstrations and criticizing the country’s “zero Covid” policy while avoiding comments that could be viewed as provocative by Beijing.

“The White House supports the right of peaceful protest,” national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday afternoon. “We’re watching this closely, as you might expect we would.”

Demonstrators have taken to the streets across China’s major cities in order to vent their rage at the government’s far-reaching COVID suppression efforts, which have included strict lockdowns affecting millions and mandatory isolation for those suspected of exposure. A State Department spokesperson gently critiqued China’s stringent public health approach Monday, and said that the U.S. would focus on strategies like vaccination, testing, and treatment.

"We think it’s going to be very difficult for the People’s Republic of China to be able to contain this virus through their zero COVID strategy,” the spokesperson said.

The U.S. embassy in China also issued a rare advisory for Americans overseas, urging them to stock up on medication, water, and food amid the lockdowns. Otherwise, administration officials have been largely silent on the protests.

“I can’t imagine they’re going to say something that would be inflammatory or perceived as such by the Chinese,” Nicholas Lardy, an expert on China at the Peterson Institute, told Semafor. The White House, he said, is currently trying to engage with China on various issues. Some worry that backing demonstrators too strongly could rock those efforts.

Notably, the protests erupted just weeks after President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali and agreed to resume dialogues on climate change and other subjects — an early sign of tensions between Washington and Beijing potentially easing.

“There’s been no change to our desire to continue to see these channels of communication stay open and we were heartened coming away from the G20 that both leaders were able to agree on getting some of these working-level discussions back open and so we’re still in that mode,” Kirby told reporters.

House Republicans meanwhile are pushing for a more aggressive response and have used the protests to criticize the business and school closures embraced by public health experts in the U.S. at the start of the pandemic before the development of vaccines.

“Zero-Covid policies are bad for public health and deadly to freedom. I supported the anti-lockdown protesters in America and I support them in China too,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. told Semafor. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who is expected to helm the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the new Congress, said the demonstrations should serve as a reminder that Xi’s “lifelong dictatorship and dystopian governance is neither popular nor unchallenged.”